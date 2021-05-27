Myrtle Beach mayor, police prep for busy Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With more people expected to come to Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend than in 2019, police are preparing for a huge influx of visitors.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she has a message for those who aren’t coming just to ride the Skywheel and sit out on the beach.
“If your plan is to come to Myrtle Beach this weekend and commit a crime or cause harm. You might as well stay home,” she said. “It isn’t a matter of if you get caught, you will get caught and you will do the time. When you come to Myrtle Beach, you are expected to obey our laws and if you don’t, you’re going to pay for it.”
Even with far fewer people coming into town last year, Myrtle Beach still saw back-to-back shootings downtown over Memorial Day weekend.
One of those shootings was deadly.
Many of the same public safety plans are in place this year.
Barricades are up on Ocean Boulevard and cars are limited to the southbound lanes, while the northbound lane is for emergency vehicles only.
Around 300 more officers from outside departments will also be patrolling downtown. Capt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said you should be able to see an officer every three blocks.
For businesses, this weekend is crucial to continue the pace of tourism for the rest of the summer. Victor Shamah, who owns The Bowery, said he’s confident police know what they’re doing.
“The chief and city council are doing a great job here,” he said. “Trying to keep us all safe, getting the outside help to keep us safe on these weekends.”
Bethune said while the city is prepared for the influx of visitors, officials and law enforcement are ready to control what they can control this weekend.
“We have tens of millions of visitors who come here every year and enjoy themselves in the right manner and a very responsible manner,” she said. “Any time you have a destination that attracts that many people, there are bound to be some issues with crime and other things. So we can’t control what people come here to do but we can control what happens if they do it.”
