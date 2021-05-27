Myrtle Beach Bowl to return in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand’s first-ever college football bowl game will make a return next year.
Officials announced Thursday that the Myrtle Beach Bowl will return to Brooks Stadium in Conway on Monday, Dec. 20.
The bowl game, hosted by ESPN Events, will feature two teams from a pool of three conferences: the Mid-American Conference, Conference-USA and the Sun Belt.
“We are thrilled to bring the Myrtle Beach Bowl back to our community,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. “While we were able to kick-off our inaugural game last year, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to invite more members of the community to join us for football and fun this year.”
“We could not be more excited with today’s announcement around the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Karen Riordan, President & CEO, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Myrtle Beach. “We look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to the Grand Strand for what is sure to be a memorable week of activities and another exciting game.”
Appalachian State won last year’s inaugural game, 56-28, over North Texas.
Ticket information for this year’s game was not immediately available.
