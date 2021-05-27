MYR prepared for potentially record-setting Memorial Day weekend traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The baggage claim alarm has been going off pretty consistently at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The airport thinks that will be a trend that will keep up all summer long.
MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher says 2019 was a record-setting Memorial Day weekend in terms of total airport traffic.
Last year was much quieter by comparison, as fewer flights were offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Betcher says the airlines made up for it this year.
In fact, they’re looking at a 34% increase in the number of scheduled seats departing MYR compared to 2019.
Bookings also look strong even after the holiday weekend.
“Airlines are really recognizing there’s this built-up demand for vacation travel and especially for warm-weather beach destinations like Myrtle Beach,” said Betcher. “It’s nice to see they have confidence in our market. From what we’re told, the bookings are looking strong, so hopefully, that will continue forward.”
MYR will have 266 flights coming in and out from Friday to Monday.
Each airline also has its own safety protocols associated with the pandemic.
Betcher recommends people check with the airline to make sure they’re prepared before their flight.
