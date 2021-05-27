Get to know the WES Foundation at a free football and cheer camp

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -The WES Foundation was founded by Everette Sands who is a Conway Native. He started this foundation to teach kids how to be successful on and off the field.
The foundation is having a free football and cheer camp on June 26th at the Conway Recreation Center. This is the fourth year they are doing this free camp and they are expecting 200 kids.
They have a great staff coming to coach that will include former NFL players and college players.
The camp is for rising 3rd-8th graders. Register now at https://www.wesffc.com/register-now.html.
