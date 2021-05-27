Florence woman wins $125K from scratch-off gifted for Mother’s Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A scratch-off gifted for Mother’s Day has made one Florence woman $125,000 richer.
The woman’s father purchased the $5 Carolina Black Ruby game at Kruzers XVIII on Cherokee Road in Florence, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Officials say both were celebrating after realizing the ticket was a winner.
“It was crazy,” the woman said. “You see all the things you can do flash before your eyes.”
The woman said she is going to do something special for her father for picking up the ticket.
“My parents are going to be taken care of,” she said. “This is finally feeling real.”
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman overcame odds of 1 in 720,000 to win $125,000 in the Carolina Black Ruby game. One top prize remains in the game.
Officials say Kruzers XVIII received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.
