FIRST ALERT: Steamy end to the week, a few weekend rain chances

Highs this afternoon will turn even warmer compared to the past few days. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand today with a mugginess that makes it feel like the mid-upper 90s at times today. Head just a few miles inland and temperatures will push closer to 95° with some areas even warmer than that in the Pee Dee. It’s a steamy and toasty Thursday ahead. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure you are drinking that water and taking breaks with any outside work.