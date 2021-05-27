FIRST ALERT: Steamy end to the week, a few weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heat and a little bit of humidity continues to build this week before some needed changes arrive over the weekend.
Highs this afternoon will turn even warmer compared to the past few days. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand today with a mugginess that makes it feel like the mid-upper 90s at times today. Head just a few miles inland and temperatures will push closer to 95° with some areas even warmer than that in the Pee Dee. It’s a steamy and toasty Thursday ahead. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure you are drinking that water and taking breaks with any outside work.
The forecast is nearly identical for tomorrow with highs ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s depending on your location. Once again, the humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s at times throughout the afternoon before a change arrives for the weekend.
A storm system arrives as we move into the first part of the weekend. This will bring the chance of scattered downpours and storms late on Saturday. Unfortunately, not everyone sees the rain but some spots will be lucky to receive that much-needed rain. A few of these showers will linger into Sunday morning before we start another drying trend.
Thankfully, we get a break from the summer heat for Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s for both days with a nice drop in the humidity. This will allow the morning to turn cooler. No significant rainfall is in the forecast as we head into the middle of next week as temperatures climb back into the low-mid 80s.
