FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions continue, no significant rain in the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues the “moderate drought” conditions across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and and much of southeastern North Carolina.
In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor kept all of the Grand Strand and most of the Pee Dee in a moderate drought.
Rainfall deficits across the area continue to remain similar to what they were this time last week with 3-5″ below normal since March 1st.
Roughly 28.2% of South Carolina is now in the moderate drought category. An additional 45% is categorized as abnormally dry. That’s an increase of 10% of South Carolina in the moderate drought category last week. There’s a 5% increase for the state of South Carolina when it comes to the abnormally dry category.
In North Carolina, there was a 36% increase in the moderate drought category compared to last week. North Carolina now has 48% of the state in a moderate drought. 79% of the state is abnormally dry or worse.
Despite the record setting rains and flooding of January and February, the very dry weather pattern that started in early March continues. Despite our rain chance in the forecast this upcoming weekend, the drought is likely to continue well into June until significant rainfall occurs here in the Carolinas. Any rain this weekend will be scattered in nature and only add up to a tenth of an inch in most spots. Regardless, there will be some winners who pick up on those quick-hitting downpours Saturday.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the potential impacts from the moderate drought conditions include, reduced peach sizes; non-irrigated corn can show stress, and the wildfire risk increases.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: abnormally dry - showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.
