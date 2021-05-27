FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions continue, no significant rain in the forecast

Despite the record setting rains and flooding of January and February, the very dry weather pattern that started in early March continues. Despite our rain chance in the forecast this upcoming weekend, the drought is likely to continue well into June until significant rainfall occurs here in the Carolinas. Any rain this weekend will be scattered in nature and only add up to a tenth of an inch in most spots. Regardless, there will be some winners who pick up on those quick-hitting downpours Saturday.