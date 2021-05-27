Family of Robeson Co. man killed in officer-involved shooting to join attorneys for press conference

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys will join the family of a Robeson County man who died in an officer-involved shooting for a press conference Thursday.
Matthew Oxendine, 46, was shot and killed in January on Janice Drive.
“The legal team’s central question is simple: How did a mental health call end up with Oxendine dead following 30 rounds of gunfire from law enforcement?” a press release from attorneys stated.
Deputies said Oxendine set fire to a vehicle while still inside.
Authorities then attempted to get him out of the car while calling the fire department to assist. Oxendine allegedly made statements about bleeding out and threatened officers.
Deputies said SWAT operators later arrived and also attempted to get Oxendine to exit the vehicle. He was fatally shot by authorities after reportedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of SWAT as they approached.
“Initial reports stated that Oxendine pointed a gun at officers however, attorneys say they now know that not to be factual,” attorneys said in the press release.
Authorities later said Oxendine had a toy gun in his possession.
According to the release, attorneys will also distribute copies of the mortuary report describing the condition of Oxendine’s body following the shooting.
Attorneys said Thursday’s press conference will be held outside the Robeson County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.
