DHEC: S.C. records 208 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 208 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 491,133 and deaths to 8,554, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, three new virus cases were reported and there were no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 8,859 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.2%.
Of the state’s 11,353 inpatient hospital beds, 9,127 are in use for a 80.39% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 283 are COVID-19 patients, of which 71 are in ICU and 37 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
