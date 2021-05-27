Crews called to two-alarm fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market, fire officials said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. to the flea market at 100 Highway 17. It’s the second time in less than four months the building has caught fire.
A WMBF News viewer sent photos showing the structure engulfed in flames. Fire crews said there are no reported injuries at this time.
The northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed completely at this time due to the fire.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
Video from the scene, courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue, can be viewed above.
