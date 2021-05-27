Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 70-year-old Richard Harvin was hit as he stepped into the roadway near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Bayshore Drive shortly after 9 p.m. on May 25.
Harvin, who was visiting from Lancaster, Penn., was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died at 11:41 p.m. from multiple traumatic head injuries, Willard said.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Honda heading south hit the victim as he was illegally crossing the road.
The crash remains under investigation.
