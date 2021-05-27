Conway Medical Center removes COVID-19 triage tents

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center says they are removing their COVID-19 triage tents.
The tents were put in place last March to prepare for an influx of virus cases.
The hospital system shared photos of the tents being broken down on their Facebook page Thursday.
“The tents are coming down at CMC! Thank you to COVID-19 Response Team from the First in 178 Field Artillery for your help. This is another sign that our community is healing and becoming healthier,” CMC said in the post.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control currently places Horry County in the ‘low’ incidence rate for the spread of the virus.
