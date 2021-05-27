Coastal Carolina releases game times, TV info for some 2021 football games

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football heading back into the national spotlight after a record-breaking 2020 campaign.
The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced kickoff times and broadcast information for the upcoming season on Thursday.
The Chanticleers currently have five matchups scheduled to be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
Coastal will open the season Friday, Sept. 2 against The Citadel before hosting Kansas the following Friday. The Jayhawks will be the first Power Five team to visit Brooks Stadium.
The Chants will also play three midweek games in October, according to the updated schedule.
The updated schedule can be viewed below:
- Sept. 2 – vs. The Citadel – 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sept. 10 – vs. Kansas – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Sept. 18 – at Buffalo – Noon on ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games on 9/11
- Sept. 25 – vs. UMass – TBA
- Oct. 2 – vs. ULM – TBA
- Oct. 7 – at Arkansas State – 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
- Oct. 20 – at Appalachian State – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Oct. 28 – vs. Troy – 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
- Nov. 6 – at Georgia Southern – TBA
- Nov. 13 – vs. Georgia State – TBA
- Nov. 20 – vs. Texas State – TBA
- Nov. 26 – at South Alabama – TBA
ESPN also announced dates and broadcast information for the bowl season. The Sun Belt will have five conference tie-ins this season: the Cure Bowl, Lending Tree Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, and the Camellia Bowl.
The Chanticleers were co-champions of the Sun Belt after a perfect regular season in 2020, earning the program’s first-ever bowl bid.
