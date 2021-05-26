Woman, 71, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lucille Christian was last seen at a home in the area of Spanky Drive and Highway 74 West in Lumberton around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She was reported missing by family around 10:30 p.m. that night.
Authorities say Christian was last seen driving a gray 2016 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag “BDB-9747.”
She is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
