‘We have to keep talking’: Community leaders reflect on community relations one year after George Floyd’s death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
His death sparked protests and race conversations across the country, including in Horry and Georgetown counties.
Cookie Goings with Myrtle Beach’s Neighborhood Services Department organized ‘Beachside Chats’ in response to Floyd’s death.
It’s an open and safe space for people of all racial and religious backgrounds to come together and talk openly about issues that may be hard for some folks to discuss, such as race and police relations.
“We have to keep talking,” Goings said. “We have to keep listening.”
Goings said a year later, she’s heard countless stories about people starting to show more love and compassion to their neighbors after participating in the sessions. For that reason, Goings said the conversations must continue.
“Relationships are forming,” Goings said. “I got a phone call just today [Tuesday] where one person acknowledged her life being changed because of Beachside Chats. And for me, that’s it. That’s change.”
Just one month ago, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts for the death of Floyd.
Goings says the verdict is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t mean the talks around racial equality and police relations should end.
“The verdict was a piece of the process but it’s not the end,” Goings said. “The goal is for people to come together, a oneness of mankind, in unity and peace and understanding, making it a seamless transition into how we want to be treated and how we treat each other. To reach that goal, we have to keep talking. One reason for that is because lives are still being lost, one year after Floyd’s death.”
Goings says the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been supportive of the chat sessions from the beginning, stating they continue to be a shinning example of a department taking strides to continue strengthening its relationship with the community.
“Our purpose is to showcase community law enforcement relations and how we can work together,” Goings said. “If there are any issues, we’re not covering anything up. Let’s bring it to the table and have the conversations.”
Beachside Chats will be celebrating its one year anniversary on Sunday, June 6 at Charlie’s Place starting at 5 p.m.
While conversations about race were had, some people took to the streets last year, participating in peaceful protests.
This includes a 10th grade student name Eileen Carter, alongside the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter organized the peaceful protest right after Floyd’s death. Sheriff Carter Weaver walked side-by-side with her and the protestors.
Weaver noted these events motivated his office to take up an initiative called the ‘Sheriff’s T-3 initiative,’ which stands for ‘Truth with Transparency Builds Trust.’
He says it’s made up of a board of people from different segments of Georgetown County. They come together once a month and review the use of force cases that occurred the month prior.
“I’m able to show you some force cases that my officers are involved in,” Weaver said. “They’re cases I’ve already reviewed and they’ve already been through the accredited review process. I share those use of force cases through body cam videos and in-car camera videos with this board. It just adds another level of transparency.”
He says that transparency will continue to strengthen law enforcement’s relationship with the community.
Like Goings, the sheriff says there’s still more work to be done with uniting all communities. He says while healthy conversations are a good first step, people must open their ears and listen to the struggles their neighbors are going through.
“I think that’s what missing,” Weaver said. “A lot of times, we’re so caught up in giving what our opinion is and what our views are that we’re not willing to listen to the other person. Hopefully in Georgetown County, we’ve been doing a little bit of both a lot better.”
