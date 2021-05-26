Search warrant at Florence Co. motel leads to drug seizures; four charged

Drugs and weapons were seized during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday in Florence County. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | May 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 4:51 PM
Clockwise from top left: Charles William Book; John Tyler Haselden-Dubose; Jack Garrett Book; and Samantha Lee (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An undercover drug operation led to the arrest of four people Tuesday in Florence County.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a motel located at 2690 David McLeod Blvd., in Florence. A search of the premises led to the discovery of a quantity of fentanyl tables, marijuana, several firearms and ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, investigators said.

Authorities charged John Tyler Haselden-Dubose with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; Charles William Book with possession of marijuana; and John Garrett Book and Samantha Lee with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

All four are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing, authorities said.

