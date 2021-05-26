Search warrant at Florence Co. motel leads to drug seizures; four charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An undercover drug operation led to the arrest of four people Tuesday in Florence County.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a motel located at 2690 David McLeod Blvd., in Florence. A search of the premises led to the discovery of a quantity of fentanyl tables, marijuana, several firearms and ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, investigators said.
Authorities charged John Tyler Haselden-Dubose with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; Charles William Book with possession of marijuana; and John Garrett Book and Samantha Lee with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
All four are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing, authorities said.
