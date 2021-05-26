Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on Highway 17 near Baldwin Drive.
Lee said a 2004 Honda driving south hit a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the roadway.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died, troopers confirmed. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
According to Lee, the driver of the 2004 Honda was wearing a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.
