North Myrtle Beach leaders prepare for Memorial Day Weekend, summer season

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – City officials in North Myrtle Beach are preparing for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, which kicks off its main visitor season.
“We quickly begin to grow from a city with a permanent population of about 16,000 people to one with a daily population of 100,000-plus,” city leaders said in a press release.
Memorial Day Weekend typically coincides with the annual Town of Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival. This year, Atlantic Beach, which is located adjacent to North Myrtle Beach, decided to not hold the event, the release stated.
“Even though the event will not be held this year, a good number of festival participants still plan to vacation with us. This means that increased numbers of motorcycles may travel our roads, presenting safety challenges for both motorcyclists and motorists. Whether driving a car or riding a motorcycle, please exercise caution and be courteous to one another,” city leaders stated.
According to North Myrtle Beach staff, there is an increased presence of public safety officers in North Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day Weekend, including supplemental officers.
“While law enforcement works to keep traffic moving, everyone must practice patience. If it normally takes you 10 minutes to get to where you want to go, expect it to take longer over Memorial Day Weekend,” the press release stated.
According to the release, North Myrtle Beach leaders are reminding residents and visitors about these specific rules that should be adhered to:
EXCESSIVE NOISE
Excessive noise is a key complaint during major holiday weekends.
A new addition in 2021 to the City’s Noise Ordinance States: “It shall be unlawful for any person to cause or permit any sustained or repetitive noise, regardless of source, that is audible beyond the property line between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., when, in the opinion of the responding official, such noise is excessive, disrupting the peace or disturbing the general public.”
To become familiar with all components of the city’s noise ordinance, click here and enter “Noise” in the search bar.
If the link does not work, visit www.NMB.us, click on Code of Ordinances, then enter “Noise” in the search bar.
Those who violate the noise ordinance can be cited and/or arrested with a fine of up to $1,000.
FIREWORKS PROHIBITED
Fireworks are prohibited in North Myrtle Beach. A first offense results in a ticket and a repeat offense can result in a custodial arrest.
COMMON MOTORCYCLE VIOLATIONS
We encourage motorists to watch out for motorcycles on our roads, and we encourage motorcyclists to avoid doing the following things, which are illegal and unsafe:
- Speeding
- Burnouts
- Weaving between cars
- “Holding” intersections to allow a group to continue through without stopping for a red light or stop sign.
Those who do these things are subject to a citation and/or arrest with a fine of up to $1,000.
Please exercise good judgment and respect others.
PREVENT MOTORCYCLE THEFT
Motorcycle thefts increase during Memorial Day Weekend. Expensive, custom, and show bikes are popular with thieves. Here are some theft prevention tips:
- Avoid parking motorcycles in poorly lit areas.
- Don’t leave leathers, cameras, GPS, helmets, or other valuables on your bike.
- Lock your motorcycle. Thieves can easily overcome factory-installed ignition locks, so use high-quality disk locks, wheel locks, and heavy-duty cable or chain locks.
PARKING REGULATIONS FOR SHORT-TERM RENTALS
A. Where the City allows shoulder parking within street rights-of-way, no car shall be parked within thirty (30) feet from the edge of the roadway pavement on the approach leg to any intersection.
B. Where the City allows shoulder parking within street rights-of-way, no part of any vehicle shall extend across or overhang the edge of roadway pavement.
C. “Stacked” parking (i.e., vehicles parked end-to-end) is permissible. However, in no event shall any part of the vehicle overhang onto the sidewalk, right-of-way, or extend beyond the property line.
D. Under no circumstance shall a property owner, managing party, or any guest attempt to reserve, inhibit, prevent or discourage parking within the street right-of-way where allowed by the City.
E. No parking shall be permitted in landscape beds in such a manner as to in any way obstruct a sidewalk, or in a manner which overhangs adjoining private or public property.
