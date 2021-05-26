North Myrtle Beach leaders prepare for Memorial Day Weekend, summer season

A new addition in 2021 to the City’s Noise Ordinance States: “It shall be unlawful for any person to cause or permit any sustained or repetitive noise, regardless of source, that is audible beyond the property line between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., when, in the opinion of the responding official, such noise is excessive, disrupting the peace or disturbing the general public.”