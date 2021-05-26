Myrtle Beach vacation rental bookings on the rise from Memorial Day through July, data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is expected to see a large number of visitors for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce released data on Wednesday showing how many people have booked their stays along the Grand Strand.
The data provided by KeyData shows Horry County is expected to see a more than 20% increase in occupancy compared to the same dates in 2019.
That trend is expected to continue throughout the summer, according to the chamber.
Their data shows as of Wednesday, the Adjusted Paid and Owner Occupancy bookings for the next 60 days are “pacing 20.4 points ahead of 2019.”
From May 26, 2021 through July 25, 2021, Horry Adjusted Paid & Owner Occupancy is expected to average 75.0%. In 2019, that number was 54.6% for May 29 through July 28.
The chamber said many visitors are booking vacation rentals at the last minute, resulting in high occupancy rates on the weekends.
It said midweek occupancy rates should increase as we move into the summer months.
