May 26 SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League baseball and softball playoffs continued on Wednesday night. With a victory, a number of area teams could advance to the state finals next week. Scores along with what’s next for our remaining squads can be found below.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 8
Colleton County 4 - Falcons win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 4A state finals
Dillon 6
Aynor 2 – Wildcats win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 3A state finals
Lake View 11
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0 – Series tied at 1-1, game 3 will be played on Saturday at Manning High School
BASEBALL
Lake View 10
Green Sea Floyds 2 - Wild Gators win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 1A state finals
