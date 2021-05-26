King tides currently prevalent in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach residents may be wondering why they’re seeing bigger waves this week.
According to city officials, it’s because of king tides.
A post on the city of North Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page states king tides are prevalent in the area May 24 through May 28.
Experts say the term “king tide” is used to describe the highest seasonal tides that occur each year in connection to the moon alignment.
They say sometimes impact is minimal, but other times a king tide may cause coastal erosion, flooding of low-lying areas, and disruption to normal daily routines.
