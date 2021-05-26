Keeping You Safe: What comes next after a person disappears

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the event a loved one is abducted, family members can quickly help authorities with gathering information.
“Even though we can do a lot research to find records and phone numbers and things like that, it takes time,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.
Law enforcement officials said it’s important to have a starting point because every second counts. It’s helpful to create a packet of information that lists a person’s phone number, cell phone carrier and where they work. However, that’s not all.
“We need to know the bank that you deal with. We need to know if you have a car, what kind of car,” Long said. “Somebody needs to know enough about you.”
Authorities stress anything that could help family members and law enforcement track someone down is important.
Also, be thinking about social media accounts. Are you someone who’s always posting? Long said they should jot down the names they use on all platforms, so family and friends can give them to police if an individual has gone radio silent.
“Having that information on hand to help us start that search quicker just helps us get better results,” Long said.
