‘It’s been super good’: Myrtle Beach leaders surprise 16-year-old with plaque after opening business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old high school was recognized by members of Myrtle Beach’s business community on Wednesday.
WMBF News introduced viewers to Trent Spencer last week when he opened up his own small business: Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream.
It’s located at 1417 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce congratulated the 16-year-old Carolina Forest High School student and presented him with a Spirit of Entrepreneurship plaque on behalf of the Chamber.
“Trent is a true role model for other young entrepreneurs. He wakes up early to do his schoolwork, then comes to his business where he makes others happy through his sweet treats and wide variety of flavors, including some innovative ones like dill pickle snow cones,” said MBACC Vice President of Business Development Cindy Gettig.
As for how business is going during his first week, Spencer said it’s going well and he has the community to thank.
“If it wasn’t for the community, I don’t know where I would be. It’s been super good. Busy days, hot days, I’ve been selling a lot of snowballs,” Spencer said.
Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream is open Tuesday through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
