Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser with The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach

The golf ball drop, which will be live streamed, will take place at 3000 South Kings Highway, land owned by Ocean Front Helicopters. Winners will be notified on the day of the event and need not be present to win. Members of the Rotary Club are selling tickets with prices ranging from $10 for one ball to $100 for 20 balls. There is no rain date, and in the event of inclement weather, purchases should be considered charitable donations.