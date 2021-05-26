Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser with The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach has announced its inaugural golf ball drop, a fundraiser to benefit local charities. If you would like tickets, email dhovisrotary@sccoast.net.
The event, scheduled for June 1, will feature 1,000 golf balls dropped by helicopter. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded for balls that land closest to the pin. Winners will split cash prizes (50/50) with the Rotary Club.
“The pandemic played havoc with our traditional fundraisers,” said Don Hovis, event director and past Rotary Club president. “This seemed like an innovative and safe way to raise funds to support our local charities and offer the public an opportunity to win a little extra cash, as well,” he said.
“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors: Ocean Front Helicopters/Jeremy Bass and Burroughs and Chapin, which will donate the golf balls,” Hovis continued.
The golf ball drop, which will be live streamed, will take place at 3000 South Kings Highway, land owned by Ocean Front Helicopters. Winners will be notified on the day of the event and need not be present to win. Members of the Rotary Club are selling tickets with prices ranging from $10 for one ball to $100 for 20 balls. There is no rain date, and in the event of inclement weather, purchases should be considered charitable donations.
The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach is deeply rooted in community philanthropy. During the pandemic, the club assisted the Grand Strand area’s hunger-relief organizations by providing donations that supplied meals to fill the void created by school closings and the increased number of unemployed. Funds were made available primarily through the club’s annual Bravo for Broadway concerts, the last of which was held in February 2020.
“We’re pleased to present this fundraiser,” said club president Terrance Herriott. “This will enable us to continue with much-needed donations for our area. While the popular concerts are scheduled to return in 2022, we feel the golf ball drop is here to stay,” Herriott concluded.
