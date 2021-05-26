FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat continues, some weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues to build this week before big changes arrive over the weekend.
Afternoon highs turn even warmer as we head through the end of the workweek. Expect temperatures to top out around 90° for areas right along the Grand Strand. Head just a few miles inland and temperatures push closer to 95°. Just enough of that summertime mugginess to make it feel like the upper 90s area-wide through Friday.
A much-needed storm system arrives as we move into the first part of the weekend. This will bring the chance of scattered downpours and storms late on Saturday. Not everybody sees the rain but some lucky spots will see some much-needed rain. A few of these showers linger into Sunday morning before we start another drying trend.
Temperatures turn much cooler behind this cold front, falling back into the upper 70s both Sunday and Memorial Day. A nice drop in the humidity will allow the mornings to turn cooler as well.
