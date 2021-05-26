FIRST ALERT: Heat continues, rain chances & relief arrives this weekend

A cold front will finally arrive to the area on Saturday, sparking off a chance of a few showers and storms in the area late on Saturday. There will be some scattered downpours Saturday afternoon, lingering through sunset but this should not be a washout by any means. Clouds will stick around through the first half of Sunday with a lingering rain chance at 20%. Cooler weather will filter in for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.