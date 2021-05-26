FIRST ALERT: Heat continues, rain chances & relief arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues as we head into the middle and end of the work week.
After a small dip in temperatures on Tuesday, we will really push those high temperatures higher through Friday. The next 24 hours features highs in the upper 80s along the beaches and the mid 90s inland. The humidity will climb, making each day feel muggier than the previous one through Friday. Say hello to a small taste of summer!
The heat index could approach 100° at times over the next 72 hours thanks to the increase in humidity. Thankfully, we are tracking some relief just in time for Memorial Day Weekend and for any plans you might have Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
A cold front will finally arrive to the area on Saturday, sparking off a chance of a few showers and storms in the area late on Saturday. There will be some scattered downpours Saturday afternoon, lingering through sunset but this should not be a washout by any means. Clouds will stick around through the first half of Sunday with a lingering rain chance at 20%. Cooler weather will filter in for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.