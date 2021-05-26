Dining With Dockery: NY Pizza Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Andrew heads down to Ocean Boulevard to try out NY Pizza Kitchen in this week’s Dining with Dockery!
Located right across from Ripley’s and near the Gay Dolphin, this place is in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach.
Expand your culinary horizons and discover a new favorite by trying some of the great pizzas on the menu. If it’s not pizza, it can be other options with sandwiches, salads, calzones and more!
NY Pizza Kitchen has been around for years and offers multiple locations across the Grand Strand. You can watch the entire interview above.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.