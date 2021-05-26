Data shows 20-24 age group has lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in S.C.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that those between the ages of 20 and 24 years old are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the lowest rate.
DHEC data shows that statewide, the group only accounts for 0.82% of all vaccinations against the virus.
Data up to May 26 shows statewide 14,766 people aged 20-24 have gotten at least one dose. In Horry County a mere 871.
Those low numbers are concerning health experts in the Grand Strand.
“We want to get life back to normal. And I imagine every 20 to 24 year old wants to get back to normal too,” Chief Operating Officer for Tidelands Health, Gayle Resetar, said. “It’s going to be very important for every demographic to get the vaccine if we really want to get the community, the economy, really get some things back to normal.”
Resetar added it’s not just that people in this group don’t want the vaccine, they’ve been left out of messaging. Now as vaccine supply exceeds demand, she said it has to change.
“We’ve mainly spoken to the older population, we’re just now getting to this population,” Resetar said.
DHEC leaders said they’re looking at how to not only offer incentives for people to get vaccinated, but how to target the vaccine to young adults.
Dr. Brannon Traxler said part of it is bringing doses to where people are.
“We also have plans in the works to partner with the South Carolina brewers guild, to begin offering vaccines at certain breweries around the state,” she said.
