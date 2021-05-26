Conway police seek man accused of pointing gun at apartment complex near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a suspect in an open investigation.
Police said they are looking for Alvin Rowe Jr.
They said he is accused of pointing and presenting a firearm while at the Coastal Club Apartments near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.
Authorities said the incident happened back on April 18.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.