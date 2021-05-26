Bond conditions modified for former Horry Co. deputy coroner charged with murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond conditions have been modified for a former Horry County deputy coroner who is charged with murder in connection with a man’s death, according to officials.
Last November, a judge set a $125,000 bond for 37-year-old Chris Dontell. The judge stated Dontell was to have no contact with the victim’s family or the co-defendant and to remain on home detention.
According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a judge approved a defense motion earlier this month to modify Dontell’s bond to remove home detention requirements.
All other bond conditions remain in place, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
Dontell and Meagan Jackson, 35, are both charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of Gregory Rice. Jail records state Jackson was also released to home detention.
Rice, 46, was first reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020. His body was later found on Nov. 8 along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 at the Horry/Marion County line, authorities said.
During Dontell’s bond hearing last year, the prosecution stated that surveillance footage showed the defendant at a Lowes store pushing a shopping cart that had cement blocks, zip ties and a tarp inside of it.
Scott Hixson with the solicitor’s office stated that the same tarp was the one Rice’s body was discovered in.
