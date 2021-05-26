Bennettsville man calls mom after winning $125K in lottery

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee lottery winner’s first call after winning $125,000 was to his mom, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“Get your bills in order, Mom. I’m taking care of them,” he told her.
According to a press release, the son said he was filling up his car at the Nanba LLC at 5167 Hwy. 38 N. in Bennettsville when he decided to buy a lottery ticket.
He scratched the ticket in the parking lot and won the last top prize of $125,000 in the Lots of Cash game, lottery officials said.
He drove to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket at the lottery’s claims center. A few days later the lottery caught up with the winner, who had kept his promise to his mom and was enjoying the winnings.
“I’ve bought a new car,” he said.
Nanba LLC in Bennettsville received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the press release.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.