Authorities: N.C. trooper injured in Scotland Co. crash that killed another man

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a Scotland County crash Tuesday that left another man dead, authorities said.
According to NCHP Trooper Jeff Edwards, a BMW was traveling south on Highway 401 when it went left of center and collided head-on with the trooper’s northbound vehicle.
The driver of the BMW, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Edwards said. The trooper identified the victim as 35-year-old Robert Evans, of Fayetteville, N.C.
According to Edwards, the injured trooper was flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill.
He added that it’s currently unknown why the driver of the BMW crossed the center line and hit the NCHP vehicle.
