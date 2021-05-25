TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes on Highway 31 closed after big rig crashes into woods

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed lanes along Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews said a big rig went into the woods in the area of mile marker 5, near Robert Edge Parkway.
A spokesperson said the crash involved two trucks around 4:30 p.m., which forced the tractor-trailer to end up in the woods.
It forced crews to close at least two southbound lanes of Highway 31 at first, but now all lanes are shut down at Robert Edge Parkway while they remove the big rig from the woods.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
