Town of Surfside Beach looking to recover emergency services expenses

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach may soon try to recover expenses from emergency medical services it provides.
A council meeting agenda for Tuesday night shows the town council is set to vote on an ordinance authorizing the town to employ a third party company for the purpose of collecting money from people that cause the town’s “fire or emergency services department to respond and/or provide any emergency service.”
The ordinance states the town will issue fees to the the owner or occupant of a structure, vehicle or property where the town’s fire department or other department provides services such as, fire suppression, vehicle extrication, emergency medical care, or other emergency services.
Until now the town has not collected fees for the emergency services it provides. Funding for those services has come from taxes and other certain fixed fees according to the town.
According to the ordinance, the town plans to contract with a company called innovaPad, at the recommendation of Surfside Beach Fire Chief Prentice Williams.
The company’s website says innovaPad’s cost recovery system uses information collected from department incident reports to collect expenses from the insurers of at-fault individuals.
The town has come up with a fee schedule ranging from $47 per hour for operations of a light tower to provide scene lighting at night to $2,335 for landing zone command when combined with the use of hydraulic tools for extrication.
Surfside Beach Town Council meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A second vote on this ordinance is scheduled for June 8, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.