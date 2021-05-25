Temporary school employee accused of sex crime with Pelion Middle School student

“We take this very seriously,” Principal Kailanya Brailey said. “It is unacceptable for anyone to come into our school and hurt a child entrusted to our care. The fact that this is an ongoing police investigation limits what we can say about it at this time. However, I must say that our school has some of the best teachers and employees you will find anywhere. This individual is not one of our employees and does not represent who we are.”