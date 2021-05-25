Surfside Beach police search for suspects accused in theft of catalytic converter

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is searching for two people wanted in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.
According to authorities, the incident happened at Anderson Lock and Key around 9 p.m. on May 21. Police said the suspects stole a catalytic converter off one of their company vehicles.
The suspects’ vehicle is described as a silver or gray mid-2000s Chevy or GMC with black wheels and a green or blue light under the front.
According to authorities, the vehicle has body damage on the driver’s side and a sticker on the rear driver’s side window.
If you have any information, contact Surfside Beach Police Det. Kehoe at 843-913-6356 or dial 911.
