SCDNR: Two charged after minor suffers serious injuries in boat accident near Barefoot Landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged after a minor was injured in a single-boat accident near Barefoot Landing, according to officials.
David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the accident happened on Saturday, May 15.
Lucas said the boat ran aground, and a minor who was a passenger was thrown from the vessel. He added the minor suffered “fairly serious injuries” and required hospitalization.
The accident was not reported to SCDNR or the U.S. Coast Guard until the following Monday, May 17, by the minor’s parents, according to Lucas.
Authorities identified the men charged as 22-year-old Tristan Gore and 28-year-old Troy Conyers. Both men turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their arrests on Monday, May 24.
Lucas said Gore and Conyers are each charged with failure to render assistance to the injured minor and providing alcohol to a minor.
Booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Gore and Conyers were charged with boating under the influence with great bodily injury. But Lucas said those charges are inaccurate, attributing it to a clerical error.
Lucas said the investigation is ongoing.
