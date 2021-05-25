New motions filed in accused Florence mass shooter case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two new motions have been filed in the case of a man who is accused of killing two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurting five others.
Online records show a “motion for evidentiary hearing” and “motion/other” were filed last week in Fred Hopkins’ case.
The court records do not list a hearing as scheduled.
Due to a gag order in the case, information on the motions can’t be released.
Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers at his home on Oct. 3, 2018, in the Vintage Place subdivision. They were serving a search warrant on his son Seth Hopkins on child sex abuse allegations.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries.
The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.
