Horry County receives $34 million in federal funds from American Rescue Plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders announced on Tuesday that it has officially received federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
Assistant Administrator for Administration Barry Spivey said $34 million from the Treasury Department is now in the bank. It’s the first installment of the $68.7 million that the federal government will allocate to Horry County. The second installment will be sent to the county in May 2022.
Now leaders must decide how to spend the federal funds.
The money came from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which are part of the American Rescue Plan. The Treasury Department said the funds can be used to respond to pandemic-response needs, fill revenue shortfalls among state and local governments and support the communities and populations hardest hit by the pandemic.
During the Horry County Admin Committee meeting on Tuesday, committee members voted to have an auditing firm help them determine what they’re able to spend the money on. Those plans will then be presented to Horry County Council.
WMBF News investigated the final allocation numbers from the American Rescue Plan and found that municipalities in Horry County are receiving less than they originally thought.
The city of Myrtle Beach is set to receive $7.9 million but it was under the impression it would get $12.9 million instead.
A budget presentation showed that the money was projected to help with capital improvement projects, but those will be delayed.
The city is still looking at putting the federal dollars toward the general fund and give bonuses to all staff.
At this point, no clear answer has been given by the Treasury Department as to why there was such a sizeable difference between federal funding estimates that cities thought they were going to receive, and the final numbers.
