Horry County leaders hope Sen. Graham can provide funding for major infrastructure projects

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are hoping U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office can provide important funds for major infrastructure projects.
Graham asked the county to provide a list of infrastructure needs. Now, county officials are working on finalizing that list.
Right now, it includes five projects, four of which have to do with roads.
The one project which doesn’t have to do with roads would be a project worth an estimated $3 million. It would be a Waccamaw and Pee Dee River Systems Flood Risk Management and Mitigation Study.
It would be a comprehensive hydrology study to fully analyze the regional river network and identify viable large-scale infrastructure projects that will mitigate future flood risks.
Two of the road projects on the list focus on Highway 31.
One would add an interchange to Carolina Forest Boulevard near Ten Oaks Middle School.
“We bought the actual property back about three or four years ago to do that interchange,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “So we own the property required to do it, and this is just the funding to actually build the intersection.”
That project would cost an estimated $75 million.
The other project associated with Highway 31 would be to extend it all the way to North Carolina.
That project would cost an estimated $60 million.
Another project would be the estimated $15 million project to acquire the right-of-way for I-73.
And finally, the Southern Evacuation Lifeline, or SELL project would cost an estimated $150 million.
“It’s a road that would cut through from the south end of the beach down in the Murrells Inlet area, cut through and go across the waterway and end up going through Bucksport and connect the south end of the beach to exits from the beach basically,” Vaught said.
More items are expected to be added to the list before it’s sent to Graham’s office.
“I want to make sure that folks don’t think these are the only projects that we have for consideration,” Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore said. “We’re looking for things that can be implemented in the shorter term.”
Once the list is finalized, it will have to be approved by Horry County Council before it’s sent to Graham’s office.
From there, county officials will just have to wait to see if Graham’s office can provide the funding for any of the projects.
