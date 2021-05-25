FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues, weekend relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the heat is on this weekend, relief is on the way for the weekend.
After a brief dip Tuesday, we’ll really push those temperatures higher through Friday. AFternoon highs top out around 90° along the Grand Strand, climbing closer to 94° away from the immediate coastline. Factor in the humidity and the heat index could approach 100° at times. Rain chance remains very slim with most spots completely dry through Friday.
Changes are set to arrive this weekend as a cold front finally arrives on Saturday. Not only does this bring cooler weather but the chance of rain late on Saturday. Expect some scattered downpours and storms for Saturday afternoon, lingering through sunset
Clouds will linger Sunday but rain chances will quickly exit. Cooler weather filters in with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. This cooler weather will continue into Memorial Day.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.