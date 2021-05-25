Darlington Raceway expands Labor Day Weekend with truck series playoff race

DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for the second three-race weekend of the year on Sept. 4-5. The track Too Tough to Tame will host the Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Cup and Camping World Truck Series Playoff doubleheader will be the first in track history.