Charleston County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.
Authorities are searching for Milagro Martinez-Zelaya who was last seen in Charleston on Saturday at 11 p.m. but has not been seen since. Her family reported her missing. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and black shorts.
CCSO officials said she is suspected to be in the company of a man identified as Danny Jose Mejia Gomez and traveling to Charlotte in a 4-door white sedan.
“No foul play is suspected at this time,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Deputies describe Martinez-Zelaya as standing 5-feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
