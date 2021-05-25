CCU shortstop Eric Brown named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Brown was absolutely on fire last week in leading the Chants to a 4-0 overall record and a series sweep of Texas State. The Louisiana native hit .667 (10-for-15) with two home runs, a double, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored. He walked four times and did not strike out once over 15 at-bats. He also posted a 1.133 slugging percentage and a .737 on-base percentage at the plate in a week in which the Chants scored double-digit runs in three of the four wins.