Police make arrest in early morning shooting, hit-and-run in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a man who they said opened fire into a car early Sunday morning in Florence.
Officers arrested Eric Eaddy in connection to a shooting on West Evans Street.
He is charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle, hit and run with an occupied, driving under suspension and habitual offender (driving).
It’s not clear at this point if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
Police said more charges could follow in the case.
