Police identify two women charged in connection to stabbing at Florence family gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified two women who were arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing on Friday at a family gathering in Florence.
Yolanda Wilder and Kyla Wilder were both taken into custody after the incident.
Yolanda Wilder is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. Kayla Wilder is charged with two counts of accessory before the fact.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of June Lane for an assault. When they arrived, they learned there was an altercation between four people at a family gathering.
Investigators said that two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital by bystanders.
Yolanda Wilder remains in jail under no bond. Kayla Wilder was released on Saturday on a $10,000 surety bond.
