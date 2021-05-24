Order bans golf carts from Ocean Blvd. during Memorial Day weekend, addresses safety issues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those planning to ride around on their golf carts this weekend won’t be allowed to do so along Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons authorized an executive order on Monday that prohibits golf carts on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the southern point of city limits.
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and expires when traffic control devices are removed on Memorial Day.
It excludes golf carts used by the Myrtle Beach Police Department to monitor traffic and also maintain public safety.
The order also addresses safety issues.
It authorizes the police department to request assistance from other jurisdictions, requires businesses to employ private security officers and establishes and enforces “no cruising zones” in the city. The order also allows the police department to adjust park hours as needed “to enforce the peace and protect residents and guests.”
