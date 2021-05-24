North Myrtle Beach adds paid public parking lots in Cherry Grove area

By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:56 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers will have more parking options in the Cherry Grove section of the city.

The city recently purchased land on both sides of Ocean Boulevard near “The Point” and it is now available for paid public parking.

The lots in orange on the map below indicate the new parking lots:

It offers a total of 75 parking spaces and 4 handicap spaces.

Paid parking is in effect every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March through October and the parking fee is $2 per hour.

Those who have parking decals are also allowed to park at the new lots.

