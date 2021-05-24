Myrtle Beach releases traffic plan for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released its traffic plan for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Officials say the traffic plan listed below will go into effect beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 28:
- All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one-way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles only
- Motorists will access Ocean Boulevard only from an access avenue that has a stoplight at Kings Highway. The access avenues are 21st Ave North, Mr. Joe White Avenue, 9th Ave North, 3rd Ave South, 9th Ave South, 13th Ave South, 19th Ave South, 25th Ave South, 27th Ave South, and 29th Ave South
- The following Avenues have been designated as emergency avenues: 16th Avenue North, 8th Avenue North, 6th Avenue South, and 17th Avenue South. These lanes have been designated for use by public safety and city officials
- For safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Boulevard, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Barriers will be in place to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadway
- Should traffic demands exceeded roadway capacity, a team of officers will be deployed to divert the traffic to a less congested area. Traffic control devices have been staged at various intersections across the city to support the plan
- The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be assigned to eight intersections across the city, 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. SCHP will control and direct traffic in those intersections to ensure traffic is moving and the interactions do not become congested
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced earlier this month that a traffic loop will not be utilized this year.
The 23-mile loop was first put in place in 2015 to prevent gridlock and make way for first responders as thousands of tourists and bikers filled the city. The loop was not in place last year due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.